FOREST — Maxine Joan (Corbin) Eatherton, of Columbia City, Indiana, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. She was 93.

Born Sept. 13, 1926, she was the older twin born to Alva Perry and Ruby Camilla (Kennedy) Corbin of Wharton. Her twin brother Max Junior Corbin preceded her in death. She married Merritt Asa Eatherton on April 23, 1947, at Wharton Church of God.

She graduated from Wharton High School with the class of 1944, and attended the School of Business at Tiffin University. Maxine worked for two years at Wright Patterson Air Force base in Dayton, near the end of World War II.

She spent the next 22 years raising her family on her parents’ dairy farm. After leaving the farm, Maxine worked for the Findlay News Agency for 14 years.

Maxine and Merritt purchased a home in Columbia City, Indiana, in December 2003, to be closer to their son Bob and family. Special blessings to Maxine were all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wharton First Church of God, 108 Cass St, Wharton, with a funeral service immediately following with the Rev. David Olegard officiating. A private family committal will follow where she will be laid to rest beside her husband at Wharton-Richland-Union Cemetery.

Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, will be assisting in the services.