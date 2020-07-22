Maurice Frederick Logsdon Posted on July 22, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Maurice Frederick Logsdon, age 96, died July 19, 2020, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no calling hours, funeral mass or burial services. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter Catholic School Library or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!