Maureen Caldwell

Maureen D. Caldwell, age 77, of Nevada, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Galion.

Funeral services for Maureen D. Caldwell will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Philip Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nevada UMC, the Wyandot East Fire District or Gentiva Hospice, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

