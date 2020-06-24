Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Matthew S. Levering, age 36, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home.

Services for Matthew will be held at a later date and will be private. Burial will be at Rowland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Open Door Resource Center and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

