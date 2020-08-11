Home Obituaries Matthew “Mugsy” J. Phillips

Matthew “Mugsy” J. Phillips

Posted on August 11, 2020
0
CAREY — Matthew “Mugsy” J. Phillips, age 48, of Carey, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center due to excessive alcohol drinking.

A graveside service is being planned.

