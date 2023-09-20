Mary Watson

CAREY — Mary A. Watson, 86, of rural Wharton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Friends will be received from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Wharton First Church of God in Wharton. The funeral service will be follow at 2:30 p.m. at the church, with the Rev. Edward Watson officiating. Burial will follow at Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery in Wharton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wharton First Church of God and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Mary’s family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!