Mary L. Seitz, age 90, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her children.

Funeral services for Mary Seitz will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 22, 2023, at Community Christian Center in Upper Sandusky, with Rev. Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Visitations will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and 1 hour before service time at the church on Friday.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Christian Center, and/or Bethel Ministries and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

