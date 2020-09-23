Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Mary “Polly” J. Ritchie, age 91, of 123 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, died at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

A memorial service for Polly is 11 a.m. Friday at the Melmore United Methodist Church with Pastor Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Melmore United Methodist in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home PO Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefh.com.

