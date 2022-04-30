Home Obituaries Mary Pfeiffer

Mary Pfeiffer

Posted on April 30, 2022
FOREST — Mary Anne Pfeiffer, age 74, of Forest, died April 27, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center. 

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Rarey officiating. Interment will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.  

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, Greenwood Grange or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.  

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com

