Mary Pfeiffer

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Mary Anne Pfeiffer, age 74, of Forest, died April 27, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Rarey officiating. Interment will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, Greenwood Grange or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!