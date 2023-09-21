Mary Parker

SYCAMORE — Mary C. Parker, age 91, of McCutchenville, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

Private family services will be held at Walton Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Father Tim Kummerer officiating. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Tiffin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dwain Sayre Agricultural Scholarship Fund in care of Walton Moore Funeral Home, 201 W. Saffel Ave., Sycamore, OH 43382.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!