Mary Lucille Orwick

Posted on February 22, 2021
0
CAREY — Mary Lucille Orwick, 85, of rural Carey, passed away peacefully at 10:25 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her residence with family by her side.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. following the visitation, with the Rev. Barry Halter, Jr. officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in North Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery near Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.StombaughBatton.com.

