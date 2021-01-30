Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mary Lou Diebert, formerly of Nevada and Upper Sandusky, died Jan. 28, 2021, at Edgewood Manor, Port Clinton. She was 87.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky, where the Rev. Kenneth Wessler will be officiating.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!