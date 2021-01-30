Mary Lou Diebert Posted on January 30, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Mary Lou Diebert, formerly of Nevada and Upper Sandusky, died Jan. 28, 2021, at Edgewood Manor, Port Clinton. She was 87. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky, where the Rev. Kenneth Wessler will be officiating. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!