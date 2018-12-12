Home Obituaries Mary L. Hayden

Mary L. Hayden

Posted on December 12, 2018
CAREY — Mary L. Hayden, of Carey, died at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky. She was 91.

The funeral service is noon Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Friends will be received 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

