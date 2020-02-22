Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mary JoAnn Bennett, 87, went home to the Lord at 7:53 a.m. Feb. 21, 2020.

She made her entrance into the world July 9, 1932, to Ralph and Irene (Cramer) Shook, of Sycamore, who preceded her in death. She married Edward James Bennett on July 10, 1952, and he passed away April 12, 1976.

Mary also was preceded in death by her siblings James, June, Robert, Carl, Howard, Donald, Gerald and Daniel Shook as well as a great-granddaughter Halli Wolf.

Her brother, Ralph (Phyllis) Shook, survives in Marion.

Mary, or JoAnn as her close friends and family often called her, graduated from Mohawk High School in 1952, then married her “Eddie” on July 10.

She spent her time raising their children at home until they were in school. After the children were off to school, JoAnn passed her time cleaning for others and gardening.

She was an active member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Upper Sandusky.

Upon Eddie’s passing, she went on to work at Guardian Industries until her retirement in 1993. Retirement did not slow JoAnn down. She loved traveling to new places, watching grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events and extracurricular activities, enjoying meals and happy hour with others, flower gardening, painting and spending any free time on her front porch with loved ones.

Her legacy lives on with her children, Linda (Gregory) Kin, Upper Sandusky; Debra (Jerry) Wolf, Carey; Freda (Kenneth) Beamer, Upper Sandusky; and Charles (Becky) Bennett, Upper Sandusky; grandchildren, Charidy (Tom) Murphy, Kyle Beamer, Shera (Courtney Schuyler) Wolf, Kendra Wolf, Lynette (Brian) Harder, Lyndele (David) Walton, Jeremy (Alicia Derr) Wolf, Shay (Natalie Pinion) Wolf and Lyndsay (Aaron) McDougle. She enjoyed all of her 18 great-grandchildren, Trenton and Hannah Beamer; Lora, Leah, Lila and Lane Harder; Kinze and Aubre Walton; Bailee, Colton and Easton Wolf; Graham Wolf; Ayden, Kya, Mya and Lynkin McDougle; and Addyson Kin.

A funeral service for Mary JoAnn Bennett is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Visitations are 4–7 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home and one hour before the funeral service Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, Hospice of Wyandot County or the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Activities Fund and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.