TIFFIN — Mary J. Wise, 82, of McCutchenville, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her home.

Her funeral Mass is noon Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Stan Tabor officiating. A rosary will be prayed 30 minutes before the Mass. Burial will be in Bethel South Bend Cemetery, McCutchenville. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home and Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to the Humane Society of Seneca County.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at hgmackfuneralhome.com.

