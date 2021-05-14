Mary J. Wise Posted on May 14, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! TIFFIN — Mary J. Wise, 82, of McCutchenville, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her home. Her funeral Mass is noon Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Stan Tabor officiating. A rosary will be prayed 30 minutes before the Mass. Burial will be in Bethel South Bend Cemetery, McCutchenville. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home and Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to the Humane Society of Seneca County. Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at hgmackfuneralhome.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!