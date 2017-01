CAREY — Mary J. Kirkwood Cesarini, of Carey, died at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care, Upper Sandusky. She was 94.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Daily Chief-Union.