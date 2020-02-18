Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Mary Ellen Beidelschies, 65, of Upper Sandusky, died early Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020, at her residence.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A private family service is at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging or Wyandot Memorial Hospital and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

