Mary Ella Gregory, age 90, of Upper Sandusky, died at her residence April 5, 2021.

A private family graveside service will be held at Old Mission Cemetery with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Hospice Foundation in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit BringmanClark.com.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

