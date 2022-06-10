Mary Ekleberry Posted on June 10, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Mary A. Ekleberry, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, went peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 9, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky. Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating. isitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, two hours before the service at the funeral home. urial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical UMC, the American Diabetes Association, or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!