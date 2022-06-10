Mary Ekleberry

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mary A. Ekleberry, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, went peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 9, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating. isitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, two hours before the service at the funeral home. urial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical UMC, the American Diabetes Association, or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!