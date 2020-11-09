Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Mary E. Mathias, 80, of Carey, passed away at 12:56 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Birchaven Village, in Findlay, with her daughter, Jodi, by her side.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton funeral Home, in Carey. A funeral service will follow at 4:30 p.m. with Chaplain Linda Davison officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hancock County Humane Society and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

