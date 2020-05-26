Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Mary E. Kitzler, 103, Carey, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Ross Heart Hospital, Columbus.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Thursday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with the Rev. John Bamman, OFM Conv, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey. Visitation is 10-10:45 a.m. at the church before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Consolation School and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be expressed at StombaughBatton.com.

