FOREST — Mary E. Hochstettler, age 92, formerly of Wharton, died Oct. 2, 2020, in Richmond, Texas.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton, with Dennis Livingston officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH.

Clark Shields is pleased to be serving the Hochstettler family.

