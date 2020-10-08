Home Obituaries Mary E. Hochstettler

Mary E. Hochstettler

Posted on October 8, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

FOREST — Mary E. Hochstettler, age 92, formerly of Wharton, died Oct. 2, 2020, in Richmond, Texas.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton, with Dennis Livingston officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH.

 Clark Shields is pleased to be serving the Hochstettler family. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Jackie L. Conley

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 8, 2020
    2 min read

  • William Stewart Jr.

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 8, 2020
    41 second read

  • Jackie L. Conley

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 7, 2020
    42 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply