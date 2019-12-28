Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mary E. Dunlap, formerly of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Heartland of Bucyrus. She was 81.

She was born Jan. 25, 1938, to the late Vearl E. and Dorothy M, (Parlett) Cross. She married Charles A. Dunlap on May 20, 1956, and he died Aug. 9, 2014.

She is survived by her children, Darlene (Tim) Plummer, Upper Sandusky; and Michael Dunlap, Upper Sandusky; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy (Bill) Snyder, Utah; and dedicated companion, Richard Karcher, Upper Sandusky.

She was preceded in death by two sons Edward Dunlap and Brian Dunlap.

Mary was a graduate of Sycamore High School and retired from Wyandot Memorial Hospital billing department after 25 plus years of service.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Interment is at Old Mission Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Dunlap Memorial Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

