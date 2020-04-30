Home Obituaries Mary C. Frost

Mary C. Frost

Posted on April 30, 2020
0
Mary C. Frost, age 89, of Nevada, went home to be with the Lord at 10:35 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

Due to current restrictions on gatherings, funeral services for Mary Frost will be private with burial taking place at Nevada Cemetery with Rev. Tim Nilsen officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Nevada Lutheran Church or the Wyandot County Humane Society and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

