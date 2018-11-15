SHELBY — Mary C. “Connie” Fagan, age 84, former resident of Shelby, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby.

Reverend Dr. Edna Stahl will officiate with interment in Oakland cemetery.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial expressions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 E. Main St., Shelby, OH. 44875.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.

