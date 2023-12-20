Mary Brown

FOREST — Mary R. Brown, of Forest, died Dec. 11, 2023, t her residence. She was 96.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Kenton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 13325 S. Main St. Kenton, OH 43326. rivate interment will be held at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Clark Shields Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.

