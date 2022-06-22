Mary Borer

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mary Kathryn “Kay” (Serr) Borer, age 95, of Upper Sandusky, died June 19, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Timothy Kummerer officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a Catholic prayer service at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

