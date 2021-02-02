Mary Belle Schlatter Posted on February 2, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Mary Belle Schlatter, of Forest, and more recently of Kenton, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton. She was 99. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Hueston Cemetery, Forest, with the Rev. Craig Mansfield officiating. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!