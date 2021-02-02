Home Obituaries Mary Belle Schlatter

Mary Belle Schlatter

Posted on February 2, 2021
FOREST — Mary Belle Schlatter, of Forest, and more recently of Kenton, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton. She was 99.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Hueston Cemetery, Forest, with the Rev. Craig Mansfield officiating.

