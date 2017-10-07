Home Obituaries Mary A. Ruth

October 7, 2017
Mary A. Ruth of Westerville passed away at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at the James Cancer Hospital of Ohio State University in Columbus.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Mary A. Ruth will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Unity Church of Delaware located at 4277 Columbus Pike, Delaware, with the Rev. Joanne Blum officiating.

Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m., with a memorial remembrance to take place at 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Church of Delaware, and memorials may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

