Martha Young

SYCAMORE — Martha Marcile “Marty” Young, formerly of rural Bloomville, died at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at Carlisle Place, Bucyrus. She was 92.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Baseline United Church of Christ with the Rev. Dr. Louis Dorsch officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Baseline Cemetery. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

