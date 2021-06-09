Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Martha “Mickey” J. Passet, age 91, of Upper Sandusky, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence.

A funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Lynn Passet officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Hospice Foundation.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!