Martha Kissling

Martha Jane Kissling, age 97, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Nevada, passed away at 5:56 a.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Martha Jane Kissling are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Nevada, with the Rev. Tim Nilsen officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Nevada Lutheran Church or Kindred Hospice of Marion and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 401 S. Main St., Nevada, OH 44849.

The family would like to extend its gratitude for the special care that Martha Jane received from the staff of Westbrook Assisted Living and Kindred Hospice of Marion.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

