Martha Hodge

FOREST — Martha E. Hodge, age 92, of Forest, passed away Nov. 9, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Grant United Methodist Church with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. today at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Grant United Methodist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.Shieldsfh.com

