COLUMBUS — Martha G. Bennett, age 94, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

A private family interment will take place at Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Kevin A. Binau Scholarship Fund administered by the Crawford County Community Foundation and sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To share memories or condolences, visit schoedinger.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Funeral and Cremation Service.

