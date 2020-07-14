Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Martha C. (Frey) Wagner, 87, formerly of Carey, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at The Legacy at The Heritage in Findlay.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A scripture service is at 7:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Friday at The Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to O.L.C. Church or O.L.C. School and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

