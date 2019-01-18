FINDLAY — Martha A. Dunbar, 88, of Mount Blanchard, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Blanchard River Church of Christ with Pastor Dave Dissinger officiating.

Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.

Visitation also will be held 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice or a church of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.coldrencrates.com.

She was born Jan. 4, 1931, in the Wharton area to the late Russell and Florence (Fox) Van Buren.

On Feb. 2, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Keith E. Dunbar in Salem, Arkansas and he survives in Mount Blanchard.

Martha also is survived by her sons, Lynn (Ann) Dunbar, of Upper Sandusky and John (Shannan) Dunbar, of Mount Blanchard; daughters, Barbara (Richard) Sadowski, of Forest; and Jane (Gregg) McKee of Mount Blanchard; brother, Paul (Corrine) Van Buren, of Nashville, Tennessee; seven grandsons; four granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and many close nieces and nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by a son, Roger K. Dunbar.

Martha graduated from Mount Blanchard High School in 1949.

She also graduated from Tiffin University with a degree in business and the University of Findlay with a degree in education.

Martha taught school at the Riverdale Local School District.

One of Martha’s greatest loves was music. She taught piano lessons for many years.

Martha loved flowers, painting with oil and water colors and crocheting.

She attended the Blanchard River Church of Christ.