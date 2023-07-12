Marsha Billock-Morlock

CAREY — Marsha A. Billock-Morlock, 62, of Lima and formerly of Carey, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

A celebration of Marsha’s life will be from 4–7 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Friday in the Original Shrine Church in Carey, with the Rev. Savio Manavalan, OFM. Conv., officiating. Burial of ashes will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Consolation School athletics or cystic fibrosis and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Marsha’s family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

