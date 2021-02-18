Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marna S. Butcher, age 82, of rural Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Gahanna, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in her home.

There will be no memorial services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Hospice Foundation and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to lucasbatton.com.

