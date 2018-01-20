Home Obituaries Marlene Fletcher

Marlene Fletcher

Posted on January 20, 2018
CAREY — Marlene M. Fletcher, formerly of Vanlue, died at Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was 83.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Knollcrest Memorial Gardens in Arcadia. Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

