Marla Ruminer Posted on December 7, 2022 0 Marla Jean Ruminer, of Tiffin, and formerly of Carey, died at 4:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. She was 65. Services for Marla Jean Ruminer will be private.