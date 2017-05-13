Home Obituaries Marjorie Wolford

Posted on May 13, 2017
age 92, Findlay

FINDLAY — Marjorie K. Wolford, a resident at Judson Palmer Home in Findlay since 2011, died Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Bridge Hospice. She was 92.

