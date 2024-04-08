Marjorie Sowers

Marjorie C. Sowers, age 83, of rural Sycamore, died at 5:55 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2024, at The Willows at Tiffin.

A mass for Marjorie will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday Our Lady of Consolation with Father Tom officiating. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Tiffin, with Father Phil Smith officiating. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Consolation or St. Joseph Catholic Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

