KENTON — Marjorie C. Chatelain, 95, of Forest, passed from this life to be with her heavenly father on July 4, 2020.

At her own request there will be no services. Her cremains, along with those of her husband Edward, will be placed with her parents at the McComb Union Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Church of Christ, 815 E. Columbus St., Kenton, OH 43326 or the Mary Lou Johnson Library.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

