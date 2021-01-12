Home Obituaries Marilynn M. Lortz

Marilynn M. Lortz

Posted on January 12, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

CAREY — Marilynn M. Lortz, 95, of Carey, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at her residence.

A celebration of Marilynn’s life is 11 a.m. Thursday at Memorial United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison and Kevin Wilcox officiating. Masks are required at the church. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dorcas Carey Public Library, or Wyandot County Salvation Army, and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be expressed at StombaughBatton.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Edward Lee Clemens

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 12, 2021
    1 min read

  • Rita E. Nye

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 12, 2021
    42 second read

  • Marjorie G. Reiter Bumb

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 11, 2021
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply