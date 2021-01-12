Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Marilynn M. Lortz, 95, of Carey, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at her residence.

A celebration of Marilynn’s life is 11 a.m. Thursday at Memorial United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison and Kevin Wilcox officiating. Masks are required at the church. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dorcas Carey Public Library, or Wyandot County Salvation Army, and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be expressed at StombaughBatton.com.

