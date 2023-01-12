Marilyn Weatherholtz Posted on January 12, 2023 0 Marilyn M. Weatherholtz, age 90, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 1:42 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Altercare of Bucyrus. A memorial service for Marilyn Weatherholtz is noon Jan. 19 at Apostolic Gospel Church in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Rodney Donohoo officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Gospel Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription