Marilyn M. Weatherholtz, age 90, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 1:42 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Altercare of Bucyrus.

A memorial service for Marilyn Weatherholtz is noon Jan. 19 at Apostolic Gospel Church in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Rodney Donohoo officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Gospel Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

