Marilyn Toops

Marylin J. Toops, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at Marion General Hospital.

A funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by Pastor Betsy Bowen. isitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday before the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at ww.lucasbatton.com

