Marilyn R. Thomas, age 87, of Harpster, and most recently of Upper Sandusky, passed away Aug. 16, 2023, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

A memorial service for Marilyn Thomas is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Little Sandusky Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, two hours before service time at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Harpster UMC Church or the Pitt Township Volunteer Fire Department and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 3351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

