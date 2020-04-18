Marilyn Kathleen “Kat” Landrum Posted on April 18, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Marilyn Kathleen “Kat” Landrum, age 51, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky. Due to the restrictions because of the COVID-19, the funeral services for Kathy will be private with a graveside service to be held at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville. Memorial contributions may be made to Carey High School Athletic Boosters Association and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!