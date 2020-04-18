Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marilyn Kathleen “Kat” Landrum, age 51, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

Due to the restrictions because of the COVID-19, the funeral services for Kathy will be private with a graveside service to be held at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carey High School Athletic Boosters Association and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

