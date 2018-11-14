Home Obituaries Marilyn K. Sayre

Marilyn K. Sayre

Posted on November 14, 2018
0
Marilyn K. Sayre
Marilyn K. Sayre

Marilyn K. Sayre, age 76, of McCutchenville, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating.

Interment will follow in Schoenberger Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home and an hour before the services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, I & D Schoenberger 4-H Scholarship or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Agatha E. Thomas

    CAREY — Agatha E. Thomas, 96, of Carey, and formerly of Kirby, died at 10:13 p.m. Sunday, …
    November 14, 2018
    2 min read

  • Pauline L. Giles

    Pauline L. Giles, of Harpster, Ohio, died at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at the Ne…
    November 14, 2018
    20 second read

  • Sally A. Eatherton

    FOREST — Sally A. Eatherton, of Forest, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at Blanchard Valley H…
    November 14, 2018
    15 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply