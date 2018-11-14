Marilyn K. Sayre, age 76, of McCutchenville, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating.

Interment will follow in Schoenberger Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home and an hour before the services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, I & D Schoenberger 4-H Scholarship or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

