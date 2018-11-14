Marilyn K. Sayre Posted on November 14, 2018 0 Marilyn K. Sayre Marilyn K. Sayre, age 76, of McCutchenville, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Interment will follow in Schoenberger Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home and an hour before the services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, I & D Schoenberger 4-H Scholarship or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription