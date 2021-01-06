Marilyn J. Picklesimer Posted on January 6, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Marilyn J. Picklesimer, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 1, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky. A funeral service for Marilyn J. Picklesimer is 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Stauffer and Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Calling hours will be held one hour before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Angeline School of Opportunity or the Wyandot County Home Activities Fund and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!