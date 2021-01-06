Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marilyn J. Picklesimer, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 1, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Marilyn J. Picklesimer is 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Stauffer and Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Calling hours will be held one hour before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angeline School of Opportunity or the Wyandot County Home Activities Fund and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.





















